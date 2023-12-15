Cole Tucker excitedly wishes new wife Vanessa Hudgens a happy 35th birthday

Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker have reportedly been together since 2020

Cole Tucker loves calling Vanessa Hudgens his wife.

With the newlyweds still reveling in their honeymoon phase, the baseball pro posted a sweet birthday tribute to Hudgens on her 35th birthday on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram, Tucker shared a slideshow of photos with his new spouse – starting from their wedding day two weekends ago to other sweet memories they shared throughout their nearly-three-year relationship.

Letting the pictures do most of the talking, the young athlete simply captioned the carousel post, “Happy birthday to my wife!!!!!!” – clearly gushing over the fact that he can refer to her as such now.

The High School Musical alum responded to Tucker’s wish, commenting, “High cheeks 4evaaaa [sic].”

Another comment came from Hudgens’ bestie, Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, who swooned over Tucker’s caption: MY WIFEEEEEEE.”



The sweet post comes just two weeks after Hudgens revealed that she and Tucker secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tulum, Mexico.

The couple have reportedly been together since at least 2020 and announced their engagement in February this year.