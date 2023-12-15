Jamie Foxx makes grand gesture for girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp on his birthday

Jamie Foxx, Alyce Huckstepp have been romantically linked since 2022 but haven’t confirmed their relationship.

Jamie Foxx may not have verbally confirmed his relationship with Alyce Huckstepp, but he found another way.

On Wednesday, December 13, the Django Unchained star rang in his 56th birthday with a casual lunch at Sea Casa Mexican Grill in Westlake Village, joined by girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp and friends.

In photographs obtained by the Daily Mail, the entourage walked through the parking lot towards the restaurant, with Foxx and Huckstepp donning colour-coordinated outfits – his burnt orange bomber jacket complementing her tank top.

But that wasn’t the most eye-grabbing thing about the Oscar-winner’s outfit – it was what he was wearing underneath.

As he removed his jacket at his table, Foxx unveiled a black graphic t-shirt with Huckstepp’s name and printed in big, bold letters on top of some sultry pictures of her.

The duo enjoyed their meals, laughing and chatting away.



Source: Daily Mail

The Baby Driver actor appeared in good health despite recent challenges, including a sexual assault allegation and a difficult recovery from a near-fatal illness earlier this year.

However, a source spilled to US Weekly about the private couple earlier this year that Huckstepp “has been a huge source of support throughout his recovery process.”

Foxx was first romantically linked to Huckstepp in 2022, and the pair has been spending “as much time together as possible” since then.

However, they have yet to confirm their relationship status.