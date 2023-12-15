Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on the verge of losing lucrative deals

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to settle their dispute with the royal family as the couple is on the verge of losing profitable deals amid already crumbing careers.



As per OK! Magazine, royal expert Kinsey Schofield recently claimed that the entertainment industry is turning its back on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their controversial moves against the royal family.

She said that luxury brands like Dior and Louis Vuitton are not going to work with Harry and Meghan if they continue to "attack the British royal family."

Kinsey shared, "These brands want to work with the royal family, which is the family that is seen as elite and admirable."

During the conversation, the host Cristo Foufas said, "They're not going to get Dior, they're going to get Walmart. They want to be marketing Bentley's; they're going to be marketing Subaru's; that is the level that they are."

Recently, the couple was branded as each other’s worst enemies after their charity foundation, Archewell lost generous donors this year.

As per a report by Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "suffered £8.7m drop in donations."

The unparalleled financial loss just came after several royal experts speculated that the pair might lose their royal titles following alleged 'racist royals' claims, which will lead to a catastrophic impact on their careers.