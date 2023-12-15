Priyanka Chopra's mom heaps praise on daughter for being a 'superwoman'

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra heaped praise on her daughter for keeping a beautiful balance between her personal and professional life after the birth of Malti Marie.

In conversation with India Today, Madhu shared that her daughter is fearless and is not scared of anything. "She's giving her baby a lot of freedom to be her own person."

During then interview, when she was asked to define Priyanka's role as a first time mother, Madhu said, "She is an absolute superwoman."

Speaking of meaningful motherhood advice she has given to the Citadel actress, Madhu said, "And once I told her not to ever skew the word no. Explain to her, she'll understand. Don't just say no."

Earlier in May, the globally known artist penned a sweet note of appreciation for her mom on the occasion of Mother's Day.



Taking to Instagram, the Love Again actress wrote, "I'm so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know."

She continued, "As a new mum I have so much respect for all the providers and nurtures, (my mother insists mothers are also providers, I agree), who devote themselves to the next generation."

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018 and welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022.



On the professional front, the actress will be next seen in a movie named, Heads Of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.