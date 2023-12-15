Leonardo DiCaprio steps out LOWKEY in Paris after Lottie Moss date

Leonardo DiCaprio gets out after Lottie Moss date

Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t seem to be tired in a shady outing with friends in Paris after partying with Lottie Moss.



On Thursday, the Titanic actor was seen in Paris visiting the Orsay Museum with companions.

After spending the wee hours of Wednesday morning partying at Chiltern Firehouse in London with Lottie, 25, thirty years after he dated her sister Kate, forty-nine, the actor, forty-nine, made his way to the French capital.

He appeared on the scene donning a face mask and his trademark baseball cap as part of an all-black attire.

The Killers Of The Flower Moon actor wore trainers, a slim-fitting pair of trousers and a quilted jacket.

Despite spending a late night in London the night before, Leo didn't exhibit any signs of fatigue.

Meanwhile, Lottie was captured on camera at the PrettyLittleThing celebration. The model looked amazing in a fluffy-trimmed leather jacket and a brown denim dress.

Leo and Lottie were spotted sitting together at Chiltern Firehouse before departing early on Wednesday morning, witnesses told Daily Mail.

The source reported, “You've got Leonardo and Lottie in the same room, of course they gravitated towards one another.”

They added, “They were chatting and giggling until the small hours when it was time to call it a night. They left the club in the early hours after having a whale of a time.”

“It got people talking, they are both celebrities who enjoy a good time.”