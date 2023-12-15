Hannah Waddingham opens up about being bullied during school years

Hannah Waddingham has opened up about being bullied during her school years due to her height.
The 49-year-old actress, who stands at 5ft 11in, reflected on her school experiences, describing herself as 'quite shy' at the time and revealing she endured 'terrible' bullying.
Waddingham recalled being teased by classmates for her height and delivered a defiant message to those who bullied her in school.
Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she said: 'I was properly bullied. I got it terrible. I was quite shy, we're called introverted extroverts that's what it is.
'They used to tease me about my height when they were much much smaller but... in your face... look at me now!'
Hannah has skyrocketed to global fame in recent years, securing roles on Ted Lasso, Game of Thrones, and Sex Education, and went on to host Eurovision this year.
Barbra Streisand expresses her elation for receiving this prize, according to press statement
Sundance taps Oscar nominee for Visionary Award, two new films
Sparkling clouds, stars and a crescent moon were going with Taylor Swift all over the nigh on her birthday
Is Camila Cabello new 'Senorita' for Drake? Are the two dating?
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell open up about their time in Australia during Anyone But Your shoot
The movie will be released on Netflix in Summers of 2024