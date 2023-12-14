Drake 'digs' Camila Cabello's vibe as two spotted flirting with each other

Drake and Camila Cabello flirtatiously conversing while on vacation in Turks and Caicos.



Videos obtained by Pop Crave show the two hanging out and throwing hints at one another.

At the low-key outdoor dive bar Noah's Ark Beach Club, the 37-year-old rapper of One Dance and 26-year-old singer Cabello were seen laughing and huddled together while having a good time aboard a dilapidated boat that had been marked.

The Havana singer was wearing a black one-piece bathing suit, while Drake was sporting red boardshorts and a blue tie-dyed muscle tee.

Additionally, the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi posted a picture of the stars allegedly "dating" while conversing with a spy.

“She was with a friend and he was only paying Camila attention,” the insider shared.

Another photo that the publication released features Drake and Cabello riding separate jet skis across the glistening sea.

In videos uploaded by the neighbourhood pub on December 6, Drizzy was also seen serving drinks to customers behind the bar. It's unclear, though, if his spontaneous mixology moment occurred on the same day that he was hanging out with Cabello.

The sight of the OVO founder and Cabello interacting delighted fans. Some conjectured that the two were working together on a new song, while others surmised that they were falling in love.

"That smile means he digs her vibe, could this be love in the air? Time will tell,” one person tweeted in response to the video.

“That’s for sure a new LVE story,” a second chimed in while the third one concluded it as “I smell a relationship.”

“DRAKEMILA IS COMING,” a fourth cheered.

“COLLAB OF 2024 IS COMING,” someone guessed.

“Confirmed the collab for her album that insiders were talking about,” another agreed.

“Yay new music for us,” said a fan, with another adding, “COLLAB OF THE YEAR IS COMING.”

For those unversed, Drake dated Rihanna on and off for years until 2016. He's also been romantically linked to SZA, Julia Fox, Bella Hadid, Rashida Jones, Tyra Banks, and Johanna Leia in 2021.

Camila Cabello was in a two-year relationship with Shawn Mendes before breaking up in November 2021.