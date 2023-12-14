Tom Parker's widow Kelsey calls it quits with Sean Boggans

It emerged in November last year that Kelsey was dating Sean some eight months after the death of her husband Tom.

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey has secretly ended her relationship with her boyfriend Sean Boggans for a second time.

The 33-year-old mother-of-two confirmed her new romance in November 2022, following the tragic death of her husband Tom from a brain tumor in March of the same year.

In an Instagram update on Wednesday, she revealed that she was no longer with Sean but expressed hope to find love again one day.

Reports in April suggested a previous breakup with her boyfriend after a challenging period following the first anniversary of Tom's death.

Tom passed away from stage four glioblastoma brain cancer at the age of 33 in March 2022. In September, it appeared that Kelsey and Sean had reconciled after attending a mutual friend's wedding.

But, during an Instagram Q&A this week, she revealed: 'We’re not together anymore. It’s a shame it didn’t work out as he’s a really amazing person, but it just wasn’t right.

'Hopefully one day I will find love again.'

It emerged in November last year that Kelsey was dating Sean some eight months after the death of her husband Tom.