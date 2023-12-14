Hilary Duff enjoys at Disneyland with family: 'Epic day of happiness'

Hilary Duff has been experiencing an immensely magical place on earth with her family.



The 36-year-old actress posted a carousel picture of her family at Disneyland on Instagram on Wednesday with a caption reading, "@disneyland you got the sauce. It’s always an epic day of happiness, joy, wonder, surprise and calories!."

In the first carousel photo, Duff, who revealed on Tuesday that she is expecting her fourth child—her third with her husband Matthew Koma—wore a headband inspired by Minnie Mouse and posed with her children Banks and Mae next to Koma, 36. In the following picture, Banks is seen visiting the theme park posing with Daisy Duck.

The family got together for a group picture with Mickey Mouse on the fourth slide, while the mother-of-three snapped a selfie with Mae in the third picture as they had some fun on a merry-go-round.

“This time of year is my absolute favourite! You guys are so dialed,” Duff gushed in her caption. “ Love you, thanks for the memories @disneyparks.”

Along with images of her girls reclining on the floor with Cinderella, the Lizzie McGuire alum's tweet also included a photo of Mae grinning in between Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. After that, Duff concluded her presentation with a picture of Koma, her, and their kids having a good time on a boat excursion.