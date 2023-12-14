Kylie Jenner teases Timothée Chalamet with latest social media update

Kylie Jenner recorded a new ‘steamy’ five-second TikTok for her fans while bathing on Wednesday. Dec. 13.

The makeup mogul seemed to tease her beau Timothée Chalamet with the short clip, which she captioned as, “tik tok in shower?”

The video garnered a whopping 1.1 million views as Kylie flaunted her 'natural beauty' in the bold reel.

She tucked her hair at the back of her ear and lip-synced to sister Kim Kardashian’s quote on repeat: 'Because it's iconic. And I love to do iconic s***.'

The quote refered to one of Kim's scene in The Kardashian Season 4, where she reflected on her decision to take on a role in the American Horror Story.

The SKIMS founder explained, "This is not like some little cameo."

"This is like, a serious role I'm in," she added.

Kylie Jenner has been dating Timothée Chalamet since the beginning of this year. However, the couple took their sweet time making things official.

They went public with their romance by packing on a PDA during an appearance on Beyonce's Renaissance Tour show in September.

The reality star actively participated in Chalamet’s Wonka press tour without being at the forefront.

She subtly celebrated beau’s success, keeping her attendance low-key at the premiere's after-party earlier this month.