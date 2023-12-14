Taylor Lautner talks off-screen rivalry with ‘Twilight’ costar Robert Pattinson

Taylor Lautner, Robert Pattinson played on-screen rivals Jacob Black, Edward Cullen in ‘Twilight’

Taylor Lautner and Robert Pattinson’s rivalry wasn’t just on-screen.

In fact, Lautner revealed that the infamous "Team Edward vs. Team Jacob" debate made things a little “awkward” and “difficult” for the pair in real life.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Lautner – who played hunky warewolf Jacob Black on Twilight – explained how being pitted against Pattinson – who portrayed vampire Edward Cullen – made it nearly impossible for them to be close friends.

“I think it was awkward at times for the two of us to be standing together on a balcony and having 10,000 girls booing Rob but then cheering for me,” he told host Alex Cooper.

He continued, “But then this half, you know, booing me and cheering [for Rob], but then us having to have sort of friendship. It was difficult.”

Apart from the on-screen rivalry, Lautner, 37, admitted that he and Pattinson, 37, were “very, very different people.”

“We never really connected on a deep level just because we’re different humans,” he noted while acknowledging that he thought Pattinson “was always fantastic and the sweetest person ever.”

The Abduction star further reflected that despite everything, he looks back at his Twilight days with fondness and gratitude.

“There’s pros and cons to what [Twilight] gave me, but the pros far outweigh the cons,” Lautner said, adding that he is “very, very thankful for the franchise.”