Charlie Sheen explains where he now stands with his ex-wife Denise Richards

Charlie Sheen speaks up about his friendly relationship with former wife Denise Richards

Charlie Sheen has recently explained where he stands now with his former wife Denise Richards following their divorce in 2006.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, Charlie revealed, “We're absolutely friendly.”

We went through so much things together that I don't think either one of us has any energy left to be divisive,” said the Golden Globe winning actor.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2002, shared that the only thing that matter between them is the kids.

“The only thing that matters is the kids,” remarked Charlie.

The actor added, “We knew we had to park our nonsense and focus on the children, because they had nothing to do with any of our crud.”

Earlier, Charlie, who will mark six years of sobriety next month, explained that their daughters were always a focus despite the parents’ intense feud, which he called as the “hottest portions of depths of the inferno”.

Reflecting on his current relationship with Denise, the actor added, “Now we're super friendly, and we're actually able to process so much of it through humour these days.”

“You get a little distance, and it's like, ‘Really? We were so upset about that?’” he added.

Earlier this week, Charlie alleged he is a “single father to his twin sons and that their mother Brooke Mueller is not in the picture too much right now”.

Charlie also spoke to PEOPLE and mentioned, “I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys. Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Charlie disclosed he reconciled with Chuck Lorre after the Two and a Half Men creator called him up for a role on a new show.

'Chuck reached out he said, "Hey, it's time to bury the hatchet. It's time for us to give each other a hug. And remember the great stuff that we did together,” he told the outlet.