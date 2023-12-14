Anthony Anderson's excited over Taylor Swift's unavailability, ready to host Emmy Awards

Anthony Anderson snags Emmy hosting gig amidst Hollywood strikes.

Emmy Award-winning actor Anthony Anderson, known for his role in Black-ish, has been announced as the host for the 75th Emmy Awards, set to take place next month after delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The three-hour ceremony is scheduled to air on January 15, 2024, coinciding with Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In a statement, he acknowledged the challenges faced by the industry during the nearly four-month-long strike against studios and streamers.



"With our industry's recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love — dressing up and honoring ourselves," Anderson remarked.

"And there's no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards."

The father-of-two also shared his enthusiasm for hosting the historic event, stating, "When Fox asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can't wait to be part of the biggest night in television."

Having witnessed Anderson's capabilities after stepping up last month, Wallach praised his humor, heart, and spontaneity, ensuring that audiences both in the theater and at home are in for an unforgettable night.



