Lorraine Kelly had to rush to emergency room: ‘Here’s Why’

Lorraine Kelly has addressed the poisoning of her dog, expressing fear after the incident on Tuesday.

The ITV presenter shared that it was touch-and-go as she urgently took her pet dog, Ruby, to the vet after the dog consumed chocolates during the night.

Chocolate contains theobromine, a chemical harmful to dogs.

Lorraine, 64, discussed the incident on her show on Wednesday, said: 'I had some chocolates wrapped up in a bag as a present. It was in my handbag. She [Ruby] managed to get in there in the middle of the night.

'She ate a whole bit of chocolate and was very, very ill indeed.'

Sharing a picture of Ruby looking poorly at the vet, she added: 'We had to rush her to an emergency room. They had to put her on a drip. It was touch and go and it was really, really frightening.'

Sending a message to ITV viewers, Lorraine warned: 'At this time of year you've got to be so, so careful. You've got to be careful all year-round as well because chocolate's really bad.'

Lorraine confirmed to fans that Ruby is doing 'fine now' and is back at home resting.