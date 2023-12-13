Here’s Tom Cruise's 'new love' interest Elsina Khayrova interesting profile

A source told that Cruise and Khayrova were 'inseparable, clearly a couple

Speculation surrounding Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise's love life has been fueled after he was seen with a new woman, Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova.

The Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol star, 61, was spotted last Saturday at a party in London's Mayfair with the 36-year-old - the daughter of a prominent Russian MP and ex-wife of a diamond-trading oligarch.

A source told the Daily Mail that Cruise and Khayrova were 'inseparable, clearly a couple. He seemed to be besotted with her.' But who is this new love interest?

On her Instagram - which she turned private this morning - the glamorous mother of two posts pictures of herself posing in all the places one might expect a Russian socialite to frequent: Paris, Venice, San Tropez, Monte Carlo, Qatar, and California.

It was in Mayfair that she was spotted with Cruise, one of Hollywood's biggest names.

The pair arrived at a party in Grosvenor Square together, it was said. While she may not be as accustomed to the limelight as Cruise's past romantic partners - who counts among his ex-wives actresses Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes - this is not the first time the Russian beauty has made headlines.

Khayrova was, until recently, married to Russian tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov, an international deal mediator and diamond trader. The pair split last year after more than a decade of marriage.

Their acrimonious divorce hit the headlines in the summer after Khayrova was accused of hiding substantial assets from her ex-husband. As part of their assets, Khayrova was accused of failing to include her large handbag collection of more than 150 bags worth nearly £1 million.

Tom Cruise, meanwhile, has not been publicly linked to anyone since his divorce from his third wife, Katie Holmes, 15 years ago.