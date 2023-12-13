Taylor Swift skips Time Gala but dazzles with pals in NYC

While the red carpet at the Time Person of the Year gala awaited her, Taylor Swift was busy painting the town chic with her closest friends in New York City.



The pop icon, celebrating her 34th birthday early on December 12th, opted for a night of intimate revelry with Selena Gomez and other pals instead of accepting the prestigious honour bestowed upon her by Time magazine.

Swift looked every bit the birthday girl, gracing the streets in a stylish camel trench coat that exuded timeless elegance.

Taylor had left Kansas City, Missouri, earlier in the day to travel to the Big Apple, where she maintains a penthouse. Before that, she had been hanging out with her NFL player boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Details of the evening remain under wraps, but judging from the smiles and laughter captured on camera, it appears Swift's inner circle provided all the warmth and celebration she desired.



The surprise absence from the Time gala, where Swift was named Time's Person of the Year for her transformative musical journey and cultural impact, sparked questions and speculation.

Some theorized a scheduling conflict, while others believe Swift, known for her independent spirit, preferred a more personal way to mark the milestone.

Whatever the reason, Swift's dedication to her circle was undeniable.

So, raise a glass (or a slice of birthday cake) to Taylor Swift, a woman who knows how to rewrite the rules, celebrate on her own terms, and most importantly, surround herself with the people who matter most.



