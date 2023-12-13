Hugh Grant admits he ‘loves’ K-Pop band Blackpink

Hugh Grant shares his thoughts about K-Pop band, Blackpink on Jimmy Fallon show

Hugh Grant is a huge fan of K-Pop group, Blackpink because of his oldest daughter.



Speaking on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, the Music And Lyrics star shared he’s started liking Blackpink after attending their concert in July due to his eldest daughter Tabitha.

During the show, Jimmy Fallon remarked, “I can say that you are a fan of Blackpink.”

To this, Hugh responded, “I love Blackpink.”

Then, Jimmy showed Hugh’s tweet to the audience which the actor wrote in July and it read, “Very grateful to three eleven-year-olds’ for taking me to see @BLACKPINK yesterday.”

“Am rabid Blink now. Slept with my heart hammer,” admitted the Notting Hill actor.

For the unversed, “Blink” is the title given to the fans of K-Pop group whereas “hammer” is Blackpink's official concert glow stick, known as Hammer Bong.

Jimmy questioned, “Are you a Blink?”

Hugh replied, “Now I am, yes. I have a daughter who dragged me to this thing.”

“Well, it's not automatically a grumpy 63-year-old Englishman's cup of tea, you know, K-pop,” shared the actor.

However, Hugh told Jimmy, “It was a huge concert in Hyde Park in London and she took me along and what was fascinating, she's a very good girl, you know, she's a very good girl at school, she's a very good girl at home she’s marvellous.”

While talking about his daughter, Hugh disclosed, “She (Tabitha) turned into a raving nutcase. Suddenly, she's got this hammer in her hand, going crazy like this.”

“It was like The Exorcist! But, after an hour, I'm,” quipped the actor.

Meanwhile, Hugh will be seen in upcoming movie, Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet, which will release in United States theatres on December 15.