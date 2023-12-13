Swifties cry foul over astronomical Eras Tour Film rental fee

The glitter of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is dimming for some fans, as outrage flares over the hefty price tag attached to a limited-time offer to rent the extended concert film.



At a whopping $49.99 for a 48-hour window, Swifties are taking to social media to express their disappointment and frustration, with accusations of "price gouging" and calls for a price adjustment echoing through the fandom.

Those hoping to relive the extended spectacle of Swift's performance marathon across various eras of her career were met with sticker shock upon encountering the rental fee.

Many fans, already navigating cost-of-living anxieties, expressed feeling excluded and disillusioned by the perceived inaccessibility of the offer.

"We're in a cost of living crisis, babe," tweeted one fan, echoing a sentiment widely shared within the community. "I love Taylor, but $50 for a 48-hour rental is insane. Not everyone can afford that luxury."

The hashtag #CrazyPricesStopSwiftie quickly gathered momentum, with fans urging Swift and her team to reconsider the pricing model.

Some suggested alternative options, such as a tiered pricing system or a shorter, more affordable rental period. Others simply lamented the feeling of being left behind, unable to share in the excitement enjoyed by those who could afford the hefty price tag.

However, some fans defended the exclusivity, arguing that it served as a reward for dedicated fans who were willing to invest in the experience.

Regardless of the differing viewpoints, the issue has certainly sparked a conversation within the Taylor Swift fandom, highlighting the complex relationship between artists and fans in an era of streaming and digital content.