Meghan Markle sparks feud with Prince Edward's wife Sophie Wessex

Sophie Wessex is understood to be fuming over Meghan Markle’s ‘mouthpiece’ Omid Scobie’s claims against her in Endgame.



Speaking to The Sun, friends of the Duchess of Edinburgh vehemently denied suggestions that the royal was indifferent to Meghan during her early days in the Royal Family.

They also pushed back against claims that the former Countess of Wessex was “casually bigoted” following her stance on the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Sophie’s pals revealed that she was one of the better friends of the Suits alum, owing to their shared status as commoners, after her marriage to Harry in 2018.

“It was just the two of them at and they talked for hours,” a senior Royal source affirmed. “Meghan had so many questions and Sophie, who knows what it’s like navigating your way through the early days of transition from a commoner to a royal, gave freely of her advice.

“Sophie found Meghan likeable and engaging and told her that she could call her any time when she needed advice about dealing with some of the trickier royals,” they continued.

Writing in his recently released book, Scobie referred to Prince Edward’s wife’s interview with the Telegraph, where she brushed off explosive interview of Harry and Meghan with Oprah saying, “You know, if you’re not into chat shows, there’s no reason why you should know who she (Oprah) is. Certainly not in this country, anyway.”

The author hit back at Sophie for making such comments about the “world’s most successful black woman” and “one of the biggest faces in entertainment,” noting it made her seem “stuffy or tin-eared at best, and casually bigoted at worst.”