Amanda Abbington’s future in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ revealed

Amanda Abbington won’t be returning for the final episode of Strictly Come Dancing due to “personal reasons” after withdrawing from the competition in October.

The show extends invitations to its eliminated contestants from the show to perform together during the finale.



However, a BBC spokesperson confirmed the news to The Mirror in a statement, which read: "Amanda decided to withdraw from the competition, therefore she will not be returning for the final."

Announcing her departure from the dancing competition, the television personality issued a statement on her Instagram in October, thanking the production team for “looking after her” and for being “so kind and caring.”

However, the statement didn’t mention her ballroom partner, Giovanni Pernice.

Rumor has it, the Sherlock and Lockwood & Co actress had a backstage rift with her ballroom partner.

She gushed: "It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.”

She continued, "I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It's a wonderful bunch of people and I'll miss all of them."

Following her withdrawal, Pernice took to Instagram and expressed his sorrow as his screen time in the competition was cut short. He was also understood to be fuming at the ordeal.

He posted, "Amanda... I am so sad we can't continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love."

In this year's finale, the viewers will see Layton Williams, Ellie Leach, and Bobby Brazier battle for the Glitterball Glory.

