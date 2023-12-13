Jennifer Garner explains why she hasn’t attended a Met Gala since 2007

Jennifer Garner wore a red Valentino gown with the designer as her date for the 2007 Met Gala

Jennifer Garner isn’t cut out for the Met Gala.

In a recent episode of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets series, the 13 Going On 30 star explained why she has only graced the annual bash “exactly one time” in 2007, and hasn’t returned since.

“I found it a little scary, so I haven’t been back,” Garner, 51, admitted while going through her skincare and makeup routine in the video posted Monday.

Yet, Garner reflected that she still had a blast at the “Poiret: King of Fashion” themed soirée, adorning a “magical red Valentino gown.”

She further gushed that she attended the Ball as the renowned designer’s date for the evening.

“That was really, like, majestic and special,” she recalled.

When Garner walked the red carpet for the event in 2007, she turned heads in the backless, strapless, floor-length gown and an elegant up-do.



The Juno actress most recently reflected on her iconic look in a 2018 Instagram throwback post, quipping in the caption, “You will never appreciate using the bathroom alone until you’ve been sewn into a dress.”

Notably, Garner isn’t the only celebrity to have sworn off the Met Gala, with Demi Lovato, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Amy Schumer having shaded the Annual Anna Wintour-helmed event in one way or the other.