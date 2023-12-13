Prince Harry, Meghan Markle put Archie, Lilibet’s safety on the line

Prince Harry’s argument for the requisition of security for his wife Meghan Markle and kids has been branded ‘ridiculous’.

The Duke of Sussex has taken the Home Office to court after the latter decided to strip the former royals off publicly-funded security when they stepped down from their royal positions in 2020.

Harry, who currently resides in California with his family, argued that he is unable to return to his native country over fear of safety of Meghan and their two kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Speaking to Stephen Dixon of GB News, royal commentator Charles Rae insisted that the Spare author moved to ‘one of the most criminally dangerous countries in the world,’ deeming his argument ‘ridiculous.’

“He’s got this ludicrous argument in my opinion that he cannot bring Lilibet and Archie and Meghan back to the U.K. because it’s far too dangerous," he shared.

“Well actually Harry, you actually live in probably one of the most criminally dangerous countries in the world and you know it’s a ridiculous argument in my view," Rae continued.

In a letter revealed to the court by a former aide of Queen Elizabeth II, the late Queen expressed that Harry and Meghan deserved ‘effective security’ for whenever they returned to the UK, regardless of their position in the Royal Family.