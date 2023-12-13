‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ cast pour in tributes for André Braugher: ‘This Hurts’

André Braugher, who played the beloved Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, had tributes pouring in soon after the news of his passing broke.

Braugher’s rep Jennifer Allen confirmed to multiple outlets that the actor died at 61 on Monday following a brief illness.

Following the news, former B99 costar Terry Crews took to Instagram to mourn the loss of his longtime friend.

“Can’t believe you’re gone so soon,” wrote Crews, 55. “I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much.”

Chelsea Peretti, who played Holt’s assistant on the show, penned a note on IG, in which she cherished her time spent with the late actor.



“I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t [heartbreak emoji]”

Joe Lo Truglio, who played Detective Charles Boyle, detailed the many talents of Braugher in his lengthy note. He shared that the actor was “committed and passionate about the things he loved” and was dedicated husband and father.



Braugher’s B99 husband, Marc Evan Jackson, shared a statement via Deadline mourning the loss of his co-star.

“Andre Braugher was a giant, a genius, an artist, a legend, and a force,” Jackson said. “Andre elevated every moment he came anywhere near, and it was an honor to have known and worked with him. My deepest condolences to his family, and all those who like all of us, loved him very much.”

Joel McKinnon Miller, portrayed the sweet and lazy Detective Norm Scully for eight seasons, sent love to the actor’s family.

“An actor prepares… Sending love to Andre’s family and friends and all of us who had the honor of working with him. #brooklyn99”

Dirk Blocker, played Detective Michael Hitchcock, who was partner to Scully. He appeared as the main cast for seven season and had a few appearances on the last season.

Braugher is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, and their sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley.

