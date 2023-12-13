James Cameron shares major update about third Avatar movie release

James Cameron details about third Avatar movie release

James Cameron has recently shared major update about the release of his third Avatar movie.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, the Titanic director revealed that three is “right on track” for its Dec. scheduled release on December 19, 2025.

Cameron explained, “We did the capture on three and the live-action photography on three as an intermingled production with [Avatar: The Way of Water], and we even did part of movie four because our young characters are all going to have a big time jump in movie four.”

The Oscar-winning movie-maker also spoke up about the fourth instalment, which will release in 2029.

Cameron said, “We see them and then we go away for six years and we come back.”

“And so, the part where we come back is the part we haven't shot yet,” he continued.

Cameron added, “So, we'll start on that after three is released.”

Reflecting on the process of making third Avatar movie, the director mentioned, “Two, we got hit with the pandemic in the middle of it and we were interrupted, and then we had to reboot and reboot the production and all that sort of thing. And it was a scramble to get it done.”

However, in the third instalment, Cameron confirmed that Kate Winslet will reprise her role as Ronal.

Speaking of Winslet, the director pointed out, “When you see her [Winslet] doing that purification ritual to try to revive Kitty in the film and some of the stuff that she's going to do in movie three, that's based on actual practice.”