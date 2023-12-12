Prince Harry, Meghan Markle respond to Kate's message?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a powerful message hours after Kate Middleton posted meaningful lines with her and kids' adorable video.
On Monday, the Princess of Wales shared a video, showing her taking Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to a charity work
In the caption, Kate paid tribute to those who do 'their best to provide for their families in challenging circumstance, sending a hidden message to Prince Harry.
She wrote: "Our experiences, relationships and surroundings during early childhood lay foundations that shape the rest of our lives, and future society. Supporting parents and carers, who are doing their best to provide for their families in challenging circumstances is essential and can have a life-changing impact."
However, Meghan and Harry's Archewell Foundation has shared a new video to released its 2022/2023 impact report which details the work it has done over the last year- and it comes with behind-the-scenes footage.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also appeared reacting to Kate's words with a line from their message, saying: "We are committed to a simple but profound mission: Show Up, Do Good."
Harry and Meghan's new video also shows the charitable projects that their Archewell foundation has supported as well as events that the couple themselves have attended.
