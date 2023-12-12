Prince William 'used secret code' to convince Harry of his love

King Charles's heartfelt plea to Harry and William: 'don't make my final years a misery'

Prince Harry, who used to share a close relationship with his father King Charles and older brother Prince William, has been at loggerheads with his loved ones since he moved to the US after saying goodbye to his royal life in 2020.

Harry has only been reunited with the now Prince of Wales and the monarch a handful of times after relocating to California with his wife Meghan Markle and there is no sign of reconciliation on the cards anytime soon.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's infamous chat with the iconic chat show host Oprah Winfrey proved to be a major flashpoint in his feud with his family and prompted Charles to issue a heart breaking plea to his two feuding sons.



Writing in 'Spare', which was published earlier this year, Harry claimed that he, William and Charles all got together after paying their final respects to grandfather Prince Philip.

Meghan's hubby went on explaining that it came after he felt "cut off" when sharing his feelings to his dad and brother which resulted in a heated argument between him and William.



According to the Duke, this led to Charles begging them both to calm down as he said: "Please, boys - don't make my final years a misery. "

He wrote: "I pulled away, refused to meet his gaze. He forced me to look into his eyes, 'Listen to me Harold, listen, I love you Harold, I want you to be happy', the words flew out of my mouth, 'I love you too, but your stubbornness is extraordinary’, 'And yours isn’t?' I pulled away again.



"He grabbed me again, twisting me to maintain eye contact. Harold you must listen to me, I just want you to be happy, Harold, I swear, I swear on mummy’s life’.

"He stopped. I stopped. Pa stopped. He’d gone there, he’d used the secret code, the universal password, ever since we were boys those three words were to be used only in times of extreme crisis, 'on mummy’s life'.

"For nearly 25 years we’d reserved that soul-crushing vow for times when one of us needed to be heard, to be believed quickly, for times when nothing else would do.

"It stopped me cold, as it was meant to. Not because he’d used it, but because it didn’t work. I simply didn’t believe him."

Meanwhile, a friend of the King's has claimed that Charles healing his rift with his estranged son is not his top priority. Sources previously said Charles and Camilla were left 'furious' and 'wearied' by the claims Harry made in his controversial autobiography.

