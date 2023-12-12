Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'proudly' pack PDA at Jingle Bell red carpet

A significant turning point in Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship was when they made their red carpet debut.



Additionally, the couple talked about "proudly" attending iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball 2023 in Los Angeles earlier this month in the most recent edition of their brand-new iHeartRadio podcast, Amy & T.J. Podcast.

“We flew out to L.A. proudly, didn’t have to duck paparazzi, walked right off that plane holding hands, it was amazing,” said Robach, 50. “It’s funny how the smallest things feel so great and that was one of them.”

“We’re proud stepping off the plane,” added Holmes, 46. “Take our picture!”

“It was no small thing for us,” Holmes continued. Robach then noted, “It was the first time we ever stepped out officially as a couple in front of cameras that we actually knew were going to be there and didn't mind and smile and we had fun.”

“We were just being us,” she continued. “Apparently that means being handsy and a lot of PDA, but you know what? We're in love. We're happy. I don’t know how else to act.”

Robach added that it “felt good to be free of hiding and running and avoiding,” when it comes to their romance.

The former co-anchors of GMA3: What You Need to Know confidently flew out to Los Angeles to attend a music event precisely one year after the news of their romance was publicly announced on November 30, 2022.

Holmes wore a black button-down shirt and trousers with a black blazer, while Robach wore a black leather minidress and black heeled boots. The two looked great together that evening.