Amanda Holden pays outpouring kindness for her husband on 15th anniversary

Amanda Holden sees a best friend in husband Chris Hughes.
On Instagram, Amanda Holden celebrated her 15th wedding anniversary to Chris Hughes with a beautiful post.
The judge of Britain's Got Talent penned: "15 years ago today, I married my best friend. 20 years together. 2 Girls. An angel boy and we have made a beautiful life together!!! ( having said everything above, we still bicker every day) #anniversary."
Friends and fans wasted no time in sending their well wishes, as one of them commented: "Happy anniversary you two gorgeous people" while another joked: "If ever you'd consider a husband swap, Mandy, you know where I am..." A third added: "Happy Anniversary you gorgeous couple."
Amanda, 52, revealed in a recent interview with OK! Magazine what makes her marriage to Chris so successful—and it has a lot to do with laughing. The TV judge disclosed: "The main secret behind a successful marriage is to have a bloody good sense of humour! Plus, I really fancy Chris."
"We'll be eating dinner in a restaurant, he'll go to the loo, then I'll look up and catch a glimpse of a man and think he's fit! Then I'll realise, 'Gosh, that's my husband!' I still fancy him." She told HELLO! in 2019: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness. We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives."
Amanda shared: "He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax."
The couple shares two daughters, Lexie, 17, and Hollie, 11.
