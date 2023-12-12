George Clooney reveals Santa parenting trick for his twins

George Clooney is doing all in his power to discipline his twins.



The 62-year-old actor spoke candidly with People magazine at the Los Angeles premiere of his most recent film, The Boys in the Boat, on Monday, about his realistic Santa Claus parenting technique.

“They're still all into the Santa thing, which is very helpful, because when my kids are acting poorly, let's say in July, I have a call from Santa,” Clooney tells the outlet of his six-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, whom he shares with wife, Amal Clooney.

“And I go, ‘Hey Santa, how's it going?’ And he's like, ‘Everything's going good. How are the kids?’ And I go, ‘Well, I don't know. Kids, how are you guys doing?’ They're like, [whining]. And then I get away with it,” he continues of teasing the pair.

Clooney revealed that he had a friend who he cast as Santa Claus, saying "I actually have a buddy whose phone comes up 'Santa.'"

In June 2017, George and Amal both 45 years old welcomed their children.

And three years after they moved in, George talked about how having children had altered his perspective on the world.

"In marriage, and now with the kids, you give away the selfishness of only looking out for yourself," he said. "It's a wonderful thing. Amal and I talk about it every day. We feel so lucky."