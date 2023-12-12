Billie Eilish & Dua Lipa lead Best Song nominations at Golden Globes 2024

Barbie has proved to be a game-changer as several of the songs featured in the film have been successful

Golden Globe Nominations are out this year, with Barbie leading the pack in three out of six categories.

This year’s Best Original Song category is already overflowing with nominations since the organisation has allowed for six songs to make the cut.

Margot Robbie-led film, Barbie’s soundtrack has proven to be a game-changer as several of the songs featured in the film have been commercially successful.

Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For? along with Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night and Ryan Gosling’s I’m Just Ken are all running as nominations.

As Bruce Springsteen returned to the music scene, his piece Addicted to Romance has also garnered enough appreciation. The track, featured in the film She Came To Me, has also been nominated.

Among all the nominations, Jack Black’s Peaches also made the cut, which hit the Hot 100 and was featured in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Lenny Kravitz has also entered the category for a much-deserved nomination, Road to Freedom which was penned for Netflix biopic Rustin.

The latter has earned several high-profile nods.

Here’s a quick rundown on the six tracks that have been nominated for Best Original Song for the year 2024:

Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa - from She Came to Me

Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - from Barbie

I’m Just Ken by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt - from Barbie

Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker - from The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz - from Rustin

What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas - from Barbie