Netflix renews ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ for season 2

Netflix has announced the renewal of its hit animated series Blue Eye Samurai for a second season. The show, created by Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, follows the story of Mizu, a biracial samurai seeking revenge for the death of her father.

Set in Edo-period Japan, Blue Eye Samurai has been praised for its stunning visuals, gripping story, and strong female lead. The first season ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans eager to see what happens next.

Noizumi and Green are thrilled to be bringing the show back for another season.

“When we started this project, we made a commitment to take this very personal story set in Edo-period Japan and bring it to life in the most authentic and beautiful way possible. Our animators, historians, musicians, martial artists and voice cast made this a reality beyond our expectations,” said creators, executive producers and (married) writers Amber Noizumi and Michael Green in a statement announcing the news Monday.

“We are thankful to our entire team and to our viewers from all over the world who have shown such passion for Mizu and her path of revenge. Mizu has a lot more blood to spill! We are deeply grateful to our incredible partners at Netflix for letting the journey continue.”

A release date for the second season has not yet been announced.

Some of the awards and nominations the show has received

Emmy Award nomination: Outstanding Animated Program

Annie Award nomination: Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Children's Audience



