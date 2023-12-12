Prince William never wears his wedding ring: Here’s why

In 2010, the engagement of Prince William and Kate Middleton was announced

Kate Middleton is never seen without her iconic engagement ring but Prince William is hardly ever seen with one.

In 2010, the engagement of Prince William and Kate was announced in which she wore the memorable sapphire engagement ring which belonged to late Princess Diana.

Holding the immense sentimental value, Catherine, Princess of Wales has never been spotted in public without the precious jewel. However, the real reason why the future king doesn’t wear a wedding ring is because he doesn’t have one.

St James’ Palace confirmed a month before the Royal wedding in April 2011 that William would not be handed a ring, via The Mirror.

The decision was made on the basis of William’s personal preference, sources revealed at the time.

“He’s not one for jewellery,” a palace insider revealed at the time. “He’s never worn any. He decided he didn’t want to wear one now. It’s all down to personal preference.”

As for the wedding ring, William and Kate chose Wartski to make the ring.

“The ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh gold that was given to Prince William by the Queen shortly after the engagement was announced. The ring will be carried to Westminster Abbey by Prince William’s best man Prince Harry on the wedding day,” the source shared at the time.