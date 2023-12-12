Aquaman director gives rare insight into plot of upcoming sequel

James Wan, director of Aquaman, revealed that he always intended for the upcoming sequel to have more of a comedy element.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Wan shared: “From the start, I pitched that the first film would be a ‘Romancing the Stone’-type thing – an action-adventure romantic comedy.”

He went on to say, “While the second would be an outright buddy comedy,“ noting some inspirations he had were Tango & Cash.

Jason Momoa, the mastermind behind turning Aquaman into one of the leading superheroes of all time, jumped on the bandwagon to support the idea of incorporating the comedy element in the sequel.

In a recent conversation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Momoa expressed his love for Aquaman.

He shared: “When I finished the first one, I was really pumped and I came back in and I wrote a treatment and I went in and I pitched it.”

“And I just wanted to think of it, like, the idea, because now he’s a father, he’s married, he’s the king – he was a slacker in the first one – now he’s got all these, and you basically get to go on that journey with him… “ he continued.

“But it’s really fun, like, I love ‘Tango & Cash’ and… it’s just a lot of comedy, which I never get to do, so it was really fun to put that in there,” Momoa added.

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who is still waiting to avenge his father’s death, will pull Aquaman to pieces.

The second installment of the box office smash franchise, starring Amber Heard, Randall Park, Nicole Kidman,and Dolph Lundren will premiere in cinemas worldwide starting Dec. 20.