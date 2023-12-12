Kate Middleton fulfils special promise despite ongoing royal race row

Kate Middleton, the future Queen of England, hailed for fulfilling her promise of visiting the Windsor Baby Bank alongside her children amid the ongoing royal race row.

The Princess of Wales received praise from a Royal expert named Rebecca English for involving her kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5, in charitable work ahead of Christmas.



The expert took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “When I covered the Princess of Wales visiting @TheBabyBank in April, she vowed to return one day with her own three children (or as she described it 'perhaps my helpful ones and not my unhelpful ones!')."



She added, "She was true to her word and last month took all three along to volunteer!"



Earlier, Kate shared a heart warming video on her official Instagram handle which captured few adorable moments of her kids volunteering for a good cause.

She wrote, "Supporting parents and carers, who are doing their best to provide for their families in challenging circumstances is essential and can have a life-changing impact."



The mother-of-three concluded her touching statement by adding, "Baby Banks are warm, caring places for families to access equipment, products, clothes and toys to help relieve some of the stresses creating significant pressures on people caring for babies and young children."

