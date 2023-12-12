Barry Manilow fuels Botox rumors at NBC Christmas special performance

Barry Manilow fuels Botox rumors at his NBC Christmas special performance

Barry Manilow sparked rumors of cosmetic surgery during his recent appearance at an NBC program.

The 80-year-old singer took to the stage for a Christmas special called A Very Barry Christmas on Monday, Dec. 11, where he belted out renditions of classic Christmas songs as well as his own better-known hits.

Despite his energetic performance, fans couldn’t help but get distracted by his uncanny appearance and his perceptible inability to easily open his mouth.

In a discourse on X, formerly known as Twitter, fans ascribed it to cosmetic surgery, more likely Botox, as they went on to plead with Manilow to ease off on the procedure.

"Barry manilow needed to stop botox a long time ago [sic]," read one tweet, assorted by The Sun.

A second user expressed: "I love Barry Manilow – God bless his 80 year old self – but he has so much Botox in his face he can barely open his mouth."

"Not gonna lie this Barry Manilow Christmas is creeping me out. Got barry lookin like the dude from Deep Space 9 [sic]," a third person slammed.

This is not the first time the legendary singer has sparked rumors on his appearance; in 2019, fans noticed his expressionless appearance as he chatted with them after one of his Broadway shows.

It was later revealed that he had secretly been struggling in his personal life, more specifically having 'horrible fights' with his manager-husband Garry Kief.