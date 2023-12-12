Kyle Richards takes pal to Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party amid Mauricio Umansky split

Kyle Richards hanging out with pal amid Mauricio Umansky seperation

Kyle Richards took Morgan Wade to her sister Kathy Hilton’s star-studded Christmas party after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s split from Mauricio Umansky.



During the weekend's festive soirée, the sisters were spotted posing for a picture with the country singer in front of a Christmas tree.

“Home for the holidays,” Hilton wrote as the caption of the photo posted to her Instagram Monday.

Richards and Wade matched in shades of red, while 64-year-old Hilton dazzled in a beaded skirt and jacket combo.

Richards, 54, looked stunning in a skintight red gown with a gold shimmering bag and nude heels adorned with a bow on the breast.

Wade, 29, looked stunning paired with a black Gucci blazer over a velvet burgundy button-down. Hermès belt and black trousers completed the ensemble.

Instagram/kathyhilton

Hilton posted a few more photos from the event, which showed celebs like Tiffany Haddish, Rachel Zoe, Kate Beckinsale, and Sutton Stracke in addition to her daughters Paris and Nicky.

Kathy talked about Richards' friendship with Wade, stating last week on Extra that they are "very good friends."



“Morgan had a mastectomy and my mother had breast cancer. Kyle really liked her music and hearing what she was going through, they clicked,” Kathy told the outlet.

She continued, “Morgan is sober and Kyle decided not to drink anymore, so I think they have been a really good influence on each other and I think they are enjoying each other. And that’s all I know.”

Wade and Kathy got along well before the Christmas gathering, and had connected well.

“Kyle brought Morgan over and we spent a lot of time together,” she said. “I really, really like her.”

After the "RHOBH" star's split from Umansky, Richards and Wade began hanging together, which ignited dating rumours throughout the summer.

Richards, however, refuted the relationship rumours in July, telling paparazzi that they were simply "very good friends."

Wade even got Richards' initials tattooed, and the women have continued to hang around.

In July, Page Six revealed that Richards and Umansky, who had been married for 27 years, had split up.