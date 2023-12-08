Elon Musk's warning to Taylor Swift sparks reactions

Elon Musk angers Taylor Swift's fans with his comments

Business tycoon Elon Musk's comments about singing sensation Taylor Swift have sparked reactions from fans.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has issued a warning to Anti-Hero hitmaker about her career after the singer was crowned Person of the Year by Time magazine, sparking reaction from Swifties.



After being named the winner of the award for 2023, the 33-year-old singer took to Twitter to thank the magazine's West Coast Editor, Sam Lansky, who wrote the piece in tribute to the star's standout year.



Swift has received numerous accolades and awards throughout a glittering career in pop music, but her Eras Tour has made her one of the most popular persons of the world.



Taking to X, formerly known Twitter, Swift initially thanked Lansky for his glowing appraisal of the singer's year, writing: '@samlansky has such a wondrous way with words, and I’ve loved reading his pieces for over a decade. If you’ve ever been around him, you know he’s just the best type of person: Curious. Interested. Hilarious. Intriguing and intrigued.'



She added: 'I have trust issues when it comes to interviews but I couldn’t be happier that I did this one with him. I was blown away to see quotes from people I adore and admire like Stevie Nicks, Greta Gerwig, Shonda Rhimes, Phoebe Bridgers, Natalie Maines, Kenny Chesney, and Lucian Grainge.'



'I was so happy he spoke to fans Madison and McCall who were so eloquent, loyal, and kind. I’m really reflecting on this year, and all the years that led up to it. Can’t say thank you enough times.'

Swift's tribute attracted reaction from Musk, as he congratulated the singer with the comment 'congrats', before adding: 'Some risk of popularity decline after this award. I speak from experience. 'However, the businessman's remarks angered some of the Swift's fans who reacted to the tech giant in their own words, with one writing: 'No never. Her music is timeless.'

Second one appeared refuting the claims that pop superstar's popularity could decline, saying: 'No way! I think its even higher than ever'.

The third one went on flaying the artist, penning: 'Yours definitely went way down'.

While others also jump into the debate, one user wrote: 'Recognition and awards can sometimes bring challenges, including the risk of popularity decline. It's not uncommon for increased visibility to attract varying opinions.'