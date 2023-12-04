RAWALPINDI: A special court, established to conduct the cipher case, will indict former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on December 12, Geo News reported Monday.
More to follow....
Firing led to a collision between bus and truck, say police
“Mian sahib should ensure respect for the ‘vote’ and not disrespect it,” says Bilawal
Former MNA has been asked to clarify his statement within seven days
At COP 28, Kakar stresses need to achieve global resilience through delivering ambitious outcome for global goal on...
Former premier says he had ordered an inquiry into cipher controversy during his tenure
The anti-graft body files reference against father-son duo for "plundering national treasury and receiving bribes"