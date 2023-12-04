 
Monday December 04, 2023
National

Cipher case: Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi to be indicted on Dec 12

The hearing took place inside Adiala jail; six journalists were allowed to attend open court proceedings

By Arfa Feroz Zake
December 04, 2023
PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — AFP/File
RAWALPINDI: A special court, established to conduct the cipher case, will indict former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on December 12, Geo News reported Monday.

More to follow....