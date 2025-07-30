Sindh announces prizes for best decoration on Independence Day

An illuminated view of the Sindh High Court building, decorated with colourful lights to celebrate Independence Day in Karachi, can be seen in this image taken on August 13, 2024. — Online

KARACHI: The Sindh government has unveiled a series of activities and events to celebrate Pakistan's Independence Day on August 14, with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announcing prizes for the best-decorated vehicles, shops, and buildings across the province.

Speaking at a conference in Karachi on Wednesday, the chief minister encouraged public participation in a variety of planned festivities, saying that the port city would be at the forefront of the celebrations.

These events will include concerts in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur. The planned activities for the occasion are set to be diverse, featuring a poetry evening, a rickshaw rally, the formation of a human flag, and public competitions.

The CM said efforts were underway to arrange vintage car and heavy bike rallies, as well as fairs for women and painting contests.

The Culture Department has been instructed to hold singing competitions. CM Shah also mentioned that the Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Mela from August 9-11 would reflect the spirit of Independence Day.

He directed the IGP and DIG Traffic to finalise traffic plans, urging citizens to cooperate during rallies, even if inconvenienced, “for the sake of Pakistan.”

The chief minister said formal invitations would be sent to all political parties to participate in the events, and school schedules would remain unaffected. The Education Department is also organising separate programmes.

Moreover, he added that August 5 would be marked with a special event in protest against the abrogation of Kashmir's special status, while a separate major event would also be held for persons with disabilities.