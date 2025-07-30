In letter to CJP, Shibli raises alarm over 'grave violation of due process' in May 9 trials

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi (left) and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Shibli Faraz. — SC website/APP/File

Opposition Leader in the Senate, Shibli Faraz, has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi, raising alarm over what he termed as “grave violations of due process and constitutional guarantees” in the ongoing May 9 trials.

In a detailed letter, Shibli expressed deep concern over the conduct of anti-terrorism courts in cities such as Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sargodha. He claimed that court proceedings are being held at an “extraordinary pace,” with sessions extending till 2 to 3am, depriving the accused of the right to a fair trial.

“Justice hurried is equally fatal,” Faraz wrote, warning that the current judicial process risks becoming a mere “facade, bereft of fairness and credibility.”

He further alleged that the principle of natural justice is being “routinely compromised,” citing the appointment of state counsels without consent and the denial of reasonable adjournments as key violations. These practices, he said, directly contravene Article 10-A of the Constitution and international fair trial standards.

He also questioned the transparency of the proceedings, stating that restrictions on media coverage and limited access for families evoke the image of “secret courts.” He called for unhindered media access to ensure public oversight.

Highlighting allegations of evidence tampering and coercion by police and prosecution, Shibli requested an impartial inquiry and warned that the rule of law is being subverted by arbitrary practices.

“The judiciary’s role is more vital than ever in upholding impartiality,” the opposition leader stressed, asking the CJP to examine all ongoing and concluded May 9 trials for procedural fairness.

He concluded by urging the chief justice to take corrective steps, including reassessing past verdicts passed under questionable circumstances and restoring the constitutional guarantees of the accused.

His letter follows a similar appeal made a day earlier by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan.

The anti-terrorism courts in different cities sentenced several PTI senior leaders and lawmakers to 10 years ' imprisonment in the May 9 mayhem cases last week.

May 9 mayhem

The May 9, 2023, events refer to the violent protests that broke out in several parts of the country following the arrest of the PTI founder and saw attacks on public properties and military installations, including Corps Commander House Lahore, also known as Jinnah House.

The riots were triggered by the arrest of ex-premier Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a graft case.

Several PTI leaders and workers were released on bail after their arrests, while many still remain behind bars.

The deposed prime minister, who was ousted from power via the opposition's no-confidence motion in April 2022, has been behind bars since August 2023 as he was facing a slew of charges ranging from corruption to terrorism.