Urban flooding alert issued for Lahore; rains lash Islamabad, Pindi

A man wades through a flooded street during heavy monsoon rains in Rawalpindi on July 17, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: The Punjab's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned of more rains in the province amid the ongoing monsoon spell that has seen heavy showers lashing various parts of the country.

The PDMA director general has warned of urban flooding in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala as heavy rains expected in several cities including Kasur, Sheikhupura and Sialkot in the next 24 hours.

Flooding is expected in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers and those adjacent to them and Ravi River, the official said, adding that monsoon rains were likely to continue until July 31.

The PDMA DG's statement comes as, according to the Water and Sanitation Agency's (Wasa) managing director, a rain emergency has been imposed in Rawalpindi after heavy showers.

Providing details of the downpour statistics, he said that more than 80 millimetres of rain was recorded in Rawalpindi overall, whereas in Golra and Bokra it was 30 and 32mm, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad's Saidpur, 90mm of rain has been recorded.

It is to be noted that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast heavy rains till July 31. Various parts of the country have been battered by heavy rains, resulting in flash floods and landslides, with the death toll reaching at least 279 fatalities.

Punjab remains the hardest-hit province, with over 150 confirmed deaths and more than 530 injuries. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded at least 64 deaths and 80 injuries.

In Sindh, at least 25 people have died and 40 others have been hurt. Balochistan, too, has seen 20 fatalities and four injuries.