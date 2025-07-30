At least 10 killed in north China bus accident: report

This representational image shows a flood-damaged car following heavy rains over the past few days in the Huairou district, on the outskirts of Beijing, on July 30, 2025. — AFP

At least people have been confirmed dead after a bus that went missing on Sunday in China's northern Shanxi province was found, following torrential rains and flooding that continue to batter the region, causing widespread devastation, the country's media said Wednesday.

The official Xinhua news agency reported that the 10 victims were passengers on the bus that vanished on Sunday morning in the city of Datong.

Search efforts are ongoing for four other people who are still missing from the incident. One body had previously been discovered downstream in the area on Sunday, Xinhua said.

A man shows his flood-damaged house after the recent heavy rains in Huairou district, on the outskirts of Beijing, on July 30, 2025. — AFP

The downpour has killed 30 people in Beijing, with the death toll highest in Miyun, a northeastern suburb.

And in Hebei province, which encircles the capital, a landslide in a village killed eight people, with four still missing, state broadcaster CCTV said Tuesday.

Natural disasters are common across China, particularly in the summer when some regions experience heavy rain while others bake in searing heat.

China is the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, which scientists say drive climate change and contribute to making extreme weather more frequent and intense.

But it is also a global renewable energy powerhouse that aims to make its massive economy carbon-neutral by 2060.