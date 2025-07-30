Police arrest Multan man for 'molesting' child in broad daylight

This representational image shows a crime scene tape. — Unsplash

MULTAN: A man who molested an eight-year-old girl in Multan's Rasheedabad area has been injured after shooting himself while attempting to evade arrest.

The incident, which is the second such case in Punjab within a week, took place on July 15, according to officials from the newly formed Crime Control Department (CCD).

The investigation was handed over to the newly established CCD after a case was registered at a nearby police station, immediately after the incident, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

CCTV footage helped trace the suspect. When CCD officials attempted to arrest the accused on Monday night, the suspect opened fire on himself in a bid to evade arrest.

On Monday night, as the officials moved to arrest the man, he opened fire on himself, sustaining serious injuries to his private parts. He was then shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

A similar incident occurred in Kasur, where suspect Nasir Wattoo was caught after committing inappropriate acts with a minor girl playing outside her home in Shah Inayat Colony.

CCTV footage of the act had circulated widely, prompting a swift response by local police.

The District Police Officer (DPO) assigned the case to the A-Division Police Station, who apprehended the suspect in an injured state. He had also shot himself in his private parts using his own pistol. The suspect was transferred to the hospital for medical treatment.