Beyonce breaks December Box Office records with Renaissance concert film

Beyonce breaks December Box Office records with her Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce

Beyonce’s Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce is bringing in phenomenal results.



The singer's eagerly awaited concert film Renaissance, which made a healthy $22 million its opening weekend, has helped revitalise the movie office.

The $22 million total was just less than the weekend record of $24.2 million set 20 years ago by Tom Cruise's The Last Samurai, making it an exceptionally large total for the first weekend of December, which is often a stale weekend, according to Deadline.

The performance set the stage for an overall weekend total of $95 million, the most for the first weekend in December since 2018.

The Marvels, which now has a domestic total of $80.7 million and a global gross of $197 million, will soon end its stint as the lowest-grossing MCU film ever.

On Sunday, it was also reported that Marvel will no longer be disclosing its overseas grosses for the film.

Renaissance, which has received a flawless 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been hailed by reviewers, follows Beyonce on her global Renaissance tour.

The second concert film from the chain this year, Renaissance, debuted exclusively in AMC Theatres following Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, which brought in $178.8 million domestically and $249.5 million internationally.