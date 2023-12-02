Prince Harry urged to 'let go' dream of reconciliation with royal family

Prince Harry, who stepped down from his senior royal positions in 2020, has been advised to forget his dream of reconciliation with the royal family in the wake of Endgame controversy.

Royal author Omid Scobie spoiled the possible reunion between the Duke and King Charles after allegedly revealing the name of a 'royal racists' in the Dutch version of his newly released book.



PR strategist Laura Perkes told the Daily Mirror, "In any kind of feud or relationship breakdown, there comes a point where you have to accept the fact that what you want may not ever become a reality."



She continued, "It feels like Harry has finally accepted that fighting for what he wants isn't getting him any closer to a resolution, therefore he needs to let it go and learn to move forward."

The expert further added that time will prove a great healer for the Duke of Sussex. "He needs to let the dust settle and focus on other aspects of his life."

Laura shared that with time reconciliation may happen, however, the relationship will never be the same again, and that's something which Harry needs to live with.

Earlier, it was reported by the Daily Express that King Charles expressed his desire to meet his son if he travels to the UK.