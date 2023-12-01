Jodie Foster hits out at superhero movies, calling it ‘a phase’ lasted long

Jodie Foster calls out superhero movies in a new magazine interview

Jodie Foster has recently hit out at superhero movies, calling it “a phase that lasted too long” for her.

In a new interview with Elle magazine, the Elysium star shared she had some superhero favourites but none of them were “life-changing” to her.

“It’s a phase. It’s a phase that’s lasted a little too long for me, but it’s a phase, and I’ve seen so many different phases,” said Foster.

The Nyad actress stated, “Hopefully people will be sick of it soon. The good ones — like ‘Iron Man,’ ‘Black Panther,’ ‘The Matrix’ — I marvel at those movies, and I’m swept up in the entertainment of it, but that’s not why I became an actor.”

“And those movies don’t change my life. Hopefully there’ll be room for everything else,” added the actress.

Foster dished out that one movie she found it interesting is Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“The Daniels. They made my favourite movie perhaps of all time, Everything Everywhere All at Once. That’s the film that I will return to over and over again whenever I feel depressed or sad,” remarked the actress.

Foster recalled, “I first saw it with one of my sons, and we held hands and pinched each other and cried for 45 minutes afterward.”

She continued, “And then I saw it with my other son a week later, and it just opened a portal of connection and understanding and hope.”

“He started telling me everything from his high school that he’d never told me, and we were walking in the rain crying and opening up. And I was like, ‘This is what film can do,’” admitted Foster.

Meanwhile, Foster will be seen in HBO’s True Detective Season 4 next year.