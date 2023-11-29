Timothee Chalamet opens up about his dance and singing experience in 'Wonka'

Timothee Chalamet shares his thoughts on dancing and singing in movie adaptation of Roald Dahl's novel

Timothée Chalamet has recently opened up about his dance and singing experience in new movie, Wonka.



Speaking to Extra at the movie’s London premiere, Chalamet revealed that the movie’s dance numbers was “a great learning experience”.

Chalamet, who donned bold pink suit at the premiere, said, “I loved it. My mom is a dance teacher and my grandmother was a dancer, my sister is a dancer, so I was always sort of around it but it's a big difference between being around it and having to do it.”

As far as singing was concerned, Chalamet pointed out that it required “a lot of auto-tune”.

In another interview with PEOPLE, the actor explained how to “live and love the tone” of the movie.

He stated, “I realised everything I've worked on [has had a] grounded seriousness to it, and here I had to loosen up and play, kind of like I did in high school.”

“But I hadn't done in 10 years or something. So, that was the learning curve,” remarked the actor.

Chalamet added, “Once it was in full swing, then it felt like we were cookin'.”

The new movie is reportedly a prequel to Roald Dahl's 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, with Chalamet as Willy Wonka.

Earlier, Wonka’s director and co-writer Paul King spoke to PEOPLE and shared how he was impressed by the Chalamet’s performance.

King added, “I think what's so remarkable about his performance is not only that he is funny and mischievous and quite mysterious, as well — just like the Willy Wonka that people will know — but also, he brings such heart to the role and he's a brilliant actor.”