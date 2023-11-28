Chris Evans rejects speculation about Avengers reunion

Chris Evans speaks candidly about his

Chris Evans has recently rejected speculation that he may make a comeback as Captain America in the future.



During his appearance on The View on Monday, Evans shared that there is no Avengers reunion, saying, “You know, I always see those reports too, and it’s news to me.”

The Pain Hustlers actor stated, “I think every couple months, someone says that they’re getting Robert Downey Jr, and [Chris] Hemsworth and Scarlett and everyone’s coming back!”

The Marvel star confessed the studio has no immediate plans for a reunion with his Avengers costars.

“No one’s spoken to me about it,” he continued.

Evans mentioned, “And look, I would never say never, but I really — I’m very protective.”

“It’s a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right,” dished the Gifted actor.

Earlier, Evans talked about the possibility of reprising his role as Captain America, revealing he would be anxious about tarnishing the legacy of his character representation.

Evans stated, “It's tough, because look, I love that role deeply.”

“I think there's more Steve Rogers stories [to] tell, but at the same time, I'm very precious with it. I just don't want to mess up in any way,” added the actor.