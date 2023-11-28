Robert De Niro expresses his anger after his anti-Trump speech gets censored

Robert De Niro speaks up about his speech being cut at Gotham Awards

Robert De Niro has recently expressed his anger after he claimed his Anti-Trump speech was censored at Gotham Awards on November 27.



On Monday, De Niro was honoured with the Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute award on behalf of Killers of the Flower Moon.

However, after going through her delivery speech, he observed a sizable chunk on Donald Trump from his speech had been omitted from the teleprompter.

So, the actor started reading off from his mobile, saying, “I just want to say one thing. The beginning of my speech was edited, cut out, and I didn’t know about it. And I want to read it.”

“History isn’t history anymore. Truth is not truth. Even facts are being replaced by alternative facts and driven by conspiracy theories and ugliness,” stated The Intern actor.

De Niro then reprimanded Trump, remarking, “The former president lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office, and he’s keeping up the pace with his current campaign of retribution.”

“So, I’m going to say these things but to Apple and thank them and all that,” remarked De Niro.

The Joy actor added, “Gotham, blah blah blah, but I don’t really feel like thanking them at all for what they did. How dare they do that, actually.”

However, De Niro stated, “Now I will go to accepting the award.”