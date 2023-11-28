Princess Eugenie openly admits to breaking Queen Elizabeth's key rule

Princess Eugenie reportedly decided against following Queen Elizabeth's rules

Princess Eugenie candidly admitted to breaking a key royal rule which her grandmother Queen Elizabeth was very strict about.

In an appearance on the Table Manners podcast, the 33-year-old admitted that she was habitual of breaking a string of food rules which included getting takeaway and consuming aromatic ingredients like onions and garlic.

She also added that like most folks, her meals towards the end of the week looked incredibly 'sad'.

Eugenie said: "We do one [Waitrose] order every week and everyone piles on everything they can on Sunday night and it comes on Monday morning. Sundays are quite sad looking at my fridge."

"Nothing interesting really. Chicken, sausages, always. Potatoes, onion, garlic."

However, the royal did admit that whenever she visited her parents Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew that she needed was 'not allowed' to have onions and garlic, elaborating that they did not want a case of the bad breath.